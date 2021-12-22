Zillow now works with Apple SharePlay

Apple recently launched their new SharePlay feature that lets you share apps over FaceTime with your friends and now Zillow has announced it supports the feature.

You will now be able to look at Zillow listings on your iPhone or iPad over FaceTime, you can see more information below.

Collaborative shopping is enabled by a new feature for FaceTime called SharePlay. During a FaceTime call, Zillow app users can start a SharePlay session in order to search together, explore maps and view listing photo galleries in sync on Apple mobile devices. SharePlay is available to anyone on an iPhone or iPad running iOS 15.1 or iPadOS 15.1 or later.

“Whether you’re shopping for a home or a rental, this new feature makes it easier and a lot more fun,” says David Beitel, Zillow chief technology officer. “The ability to browse together on separate mobile phones allows people to take their Zillow surfing to the next level. It’s also a great new way for real estate agents to connect with customers and guide them in their home-shopping journeys.”

You can find out more details about Zillow and Apple SharePlay over at the Zillow website at the link below. Apple SharePlay is expected to be supported by more apps in the future.

Source Zillow

