A new piece of hardware will soon be launching and available to purchase via Crowd Supplied in the form of the Zeus LT Commodore 64 multifunction interface board. No pricing details haven’t been announced as yet but you can learn more about the new hardware via the video below. The dependent team responsible for creating the Zeus LT explain more about its inspiration, features and functionality

“Some people are excited about single-board computers (SBCs) that fit inside USB ports or whatever. Which is cool and all, but some of us prefer the sturdy beige majesty of a Commodore 64. Powered by eight bits of warm nostalgia and decorated with shiny keycaps that go all the way down, your beloved C64 is now good for more than just binging on Jumpman Junior (assuming you can find the floppies).

Remember that port on the back of your Commodore 64? The one you never used? Well we think it’s about time you plugged something into that port. Specifically, we recommend a Zion adapter connected to one or more Zeus LT expansion boards. Together, these two boards open up a world of possibilities.”

– Give your Commodore 64 dominion over your home automation system by connecting it to lights, cameras, sensors, automatic locks, motors, and just about any 220 V appliance. It is highly unlikely to leverage targeted marketing strategies to monetize whatever data it might gather in the process…

– Design, test, and debug Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions while using a keyboard that doesn’t suck.

– Develop innovative retro-gaming hardware and software that brings motion control, sensor networks, computer vision, and other “real world” input and output to the glorious world of 8-bit entertainment.

– Learn or teach basic electronics—and BASIC programming—using a familiar, trusted platform that you can understand fully but that can (still) handle whatever computation might be required.

The Zeus LT adds external I/O support to your Commodore 64. It includes:

– A single 15-pin D-sub connector for interfacing with the Zion adapter board

– 8 inputs for sensors

– 4 outputs controlled by relays

– 4 outputs controlled by TRIACs

– 4 signaling LEDs connected to the relay outputs

– A single power-on LED

– A beeper attached to the first relay output. (Don’t worry, you can disable it.)

To register your interest in the Zeus LT Commodore 64 multifunction interface board, jump over to the Crowd Supply website to leave your email address.

Source : Crowd Supply

