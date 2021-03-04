Zenith JRPG inspired VR MMO coming to PlayStation VR

The development team at Ramen VR are currently in the process of creating a new open world action RPG MMO inspired by JRPG called Zenith. The virtual reality MMO marries a “colorful” open world with “adrenaline pumping” action adventure gameplay, say its creators. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from Zenith, the new role-playing game designed for virtual reality

“Our game has beautiful, hand-crafted environments that you’ll spend hours getting lost in. From lush canopies in the Amarite Forest, to turquoise blue waters at the Radiant Coast, to the hyper futuristic city of Zenith itself, we’ve built a stylized fantasy world dripping with detail. Of course beautiful scenery is only one part of making Zenith feel like a living world, we’ve also invested lots of time on lore, infusing the setting with intricate details that bring it to life.”

“In Zenith you can climb anything. Use your hands to climb up the sides of skyscrapers or giant cliff faces, discovering secret areas and searching for hidden treasure. You have limited stamina, which increases as you explore the world, so you’ll need to plan your ascent carefully. The most amazing open world doesn’t mean squat if we don’t have a deep core game loop to keep you satisfied for hours, and that’s exactly what we aim to deliver with our hyper-immersive combat system that’s only possible in VR. “

Source : PlayStation Blog

