YouTube TV subscription is increasing to $64.99 a month

YouTube has announced that it is increasing the monthly subscription cost of its YouTube TV service from $50 a month to $64.99 a month.

The company has added some new Viacom channels to its line up which include BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1.

As we continue to evaluate how to provide the best possible service and content for you, our membership price will be $64.99. This new price takes effect today, June 30, for new members. Existing subscribers will see these changes reflected in their subsequent billing cycle on or after July 30.

We don’t take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members. That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV. YouTube TV is the only streaming service that includes a DVR with unlimited storage space, plus 6 accounts per household each with its own unique recommendations, and 3 concurrent streams. It’s all included in the base cost of YouTube TV, with no contract and no hidden fees.

