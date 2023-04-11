YouTube Premium gets a range of new features

Google has announced that it is adding a range of new features to its YouTube Premium subscription service, this is for the paid version of YouTube that does not have any adverts, these features are not available on the standard free version.

The new features include the ability to queue what you want to watch on your smartphone or tablet, this feature was not previously available on these devices. You will now also be able to watch YouTube together on both Android and iOS.

Are you making the most of your YouTube Premium subscription? Whether you’re newly subscribed or have long been a part of the 80 million Premium members and trialers who enjoy exclusive features and benefits that allow for an even more immersive YouTube experience, there’s always something new for you to best take advantage of all we’ve got to offer. From more control and access, to ads-free, offline, background play and an uninterrupted music listening experience, here are some of our latest Premium features for pro users — including new updates you can try out today.

Google is also adding the ability to jump back into YouTube across devices, this is now available on both Android and iOS and on the web. There is also a new Smart Downloads feature that adds recommended videos to your library to view offline. There is also a new enhanced video feature on iOS to improve video quality.

You can find out more information about the new features that are coming to YouTube Premium over at Google’s website at the link below, these features are only available on the paid version of YouTube.

Source Google





