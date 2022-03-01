YouTube is blocking Russia Today and Sputnik channels in Europe

Google has announced that it is blocking the YouTube channels of both Russia Today and also Sputnik in Europe. Both channels are controlled by the Russian Government which has used them to spread false information about their unlawful invasion of Ukraine.

The channels were banned in Europe by the European Commission, the Commission’s president Ursula von der Leyen announced a few days ago that they would be banned in Europe.

Google announced on Twitter that the two channels will be banned in Europe, you can see their tweet below.

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action. — Google Europe (@googleeurope) March 1, 2022

Personally, I think that these two channels should be banned worldwide by Google on their YouTube platform and not just in Europe.

The Russia Today channel is now facing 15 Ofcom investigations in the UK over its coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.

The channel is still being broadcast in the UK, whether or not it will be removed completely from the UK remains to be seen. The channel is available on Freeview and also with subscription services in the UK.

The British Government has said that they do not want to ban the channel in the UK, as it could lead to the BBC and other channels being used in Russia. These channels are telling the truth about what Russia is doing in Ukraine and Russian people should be able to see the truth and not just the lies that their government is telling them about the invasion.

Source BBC, Engadget

Image Credit: freestocks.org

