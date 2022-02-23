Google for Games Developer Summit 2022

This week Google have announced the return of its Google for Games Developer Summit, which will take place on March 15, 2022 at 9AM Pacific. “Tune in to learn about the latest games solutions from Google“. Google has plenty of sessions organized to help you develop your next gaming concept.

Sessions include :

– AGDK: What’s new with the Android Game Development Kit

– Google Play Games on PC: Expand your reach, engagement, & ROI

– Google Play Games on PC: Developer journeys

– AGDK: Optimize your game with Android tools

– Google Play Games on PC: User sign in, as easy as 1-2-3

– AGDK: Introducing the Memory Advice API & How to Diagnose Low Memory Problems

– What’s new for games in Reach and devices and Android vitals

– AGDK: Optimize your GPU usage with Android GPU Inspector

– Games on Foldable Devices

– Protect your game with the Play Integrity API

– Building diversity & inclusion in your game design and publishing

– Delivering optimized assets for your users with Play Asset Delivery

– Supercharge your Mobile Game Stability with Crashlytics for Unity

Google Games Developer Summit 2022

“Check out new solutions for game devs that make it easier to build high quality games and reach growing audiences around the world. Hear from leaders across our Android, Google Play, Ads, Cloud, and Stadia teams. From mobile to cloud, learn about our new solutions for game developers that make it easier to build high-quality games and reach audiences around the world. With over three billion players showing strong engagement worldwide, the games market continues to remain resilient and grow beyond expectations. As we look ahead this year, the influx of new and returning players creates a great opportunity for developers to grow their games business.”

For more details and to sign up for updates and to register your interest in sessions jump over to the official Games Developer Summit website by following the link below.

Source : GGDS 2022

