You Won’t BELIEVE What These iOS 18 Shortcuts Can Do

iOS 18 introduces a range of powerful shortcuts designed to enhance your productivity and streamline your device’s functionality. These tools simplify various tasks, from managing screenshots and converting files to setting notifications and performing quick actions. By integrating these shortcuts into your daily routine, you can significantly improve your efficiency and make the most of your device’s capabilities. Let’s take a closer look at these innovative features in a new video from iReviews.

Screenshot Management

iOS 18 offers several shortcuts to simplify screenshot management:

Screenshot Shortcut : Add a screenshot shortcut to your Control Center, allowing you to take and copy screenshots directly to your clipboard for easy sharing or editing.

: Add a screenshot shortcut to your Control Center, allowing you to take and copy screenshots directly to your clipboard for easy sharing or editing. Combine Screenshots : Combine multiple screenshots into a single image, making it easier to document and share information in a compact format.

: Combine multiple screenshots into a single image, making it easier to document and share information in a compact format. Clean Up Screenshots: Filter and delete unwanted screenshots effortlessly, keeping your photo library organized and clutter-free.

File Conversion

iOS 18 introduces shortcuts that streamline file conversion processes:

Extract PDF Pages : Easily extract specific pages from a PDF and save them as a new document, making it convenient to manage and share relevant information.

: Easily extract specific pages from a PDF and save them as a new document, making it convenient to manage and share relevant information. PDF to Image : Convert PDF files into images with a single tap, saving the converted images to your camera roll for quick access and sharing.

: Convert PDF files into images with a single tap, saving the converted images to your camera roll for quick access and sharing. Convert Images: Convert images to different formats and save them to your camera roll, enhancing your ability to manage and share images in the desired format.

Battery and Charging

Stay on top of your device’s battery status with these helpful shortcuts:

Charging Notification : Set notifications for specific battery charge levels, ensuring you are always aware of your device’s battery status and can manage your charging habits more effectively.

: Set notifications for specific battery charge levels, ensuring you are always aware of your device’s battery status and can manage your charging habits more effectively. Charge Time: Estimate the time required to fully charge your device, providing a clear understanding of your device’s charging needs and allowing for better planning and usage.

Enhanced Device Control

iOS 18 offers shortcuts that give you greater control over your device:

iDevice Pro : Use this shortcut with the action button to perform various tasks such as changing modes, adjusting brightness, and translating text, enhancing your control over the device and making it more versatile.

: Use this shortcut with the action button to perform various tasks such as changing modes, adjusting brightness, and translating text, enhancing your control over the device and making it more versatile. Speed Dial: Quickly call a preset number by adding this shortcut to your Control Center or lock screen, simplifying the process of making important calls and saving you time.

Streamlined Web Search

Search On: Search popular websites like Google, Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, and Bing directly from your device, streamlining your web search process and providing quick access to information.

Text and Audio

Turn Text into Audio: Convert typed or pasted text into an audio file, making it useful for creating audio notes or listening to text content on the go.

Date Calculation

Days Until: Calculate the number of days remaining until a selected date, which is perfect for tracking important events and deadlines.

Summary

These iOS 18 shortcuts offer a wide range of functionality, from managing files and screenshots to enhancing device control and streamlining web searches. By leveraging these tools, you can significantly boost your productivity, save time, and make the most of your device’s capabilities. Incorporate these shortcuts into your daily workflow and experience the benefits of a more efficient and user-friendly iOS experience.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



