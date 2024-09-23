You Won’t Believe These 30 New iOS 18 Features

iOS 18 brings a wealth of hidden features that Apple hasn’t prominently highlighted. These enhancements span across various aspects of the operating system, offering improved functionality and user experience. From battery settings and video recording to Wi-Fi sharing and flashlight adjustments, iOS 18 has something to offer for every user. The update also includes notable improvements in app settings, lock screen customization, control center, phone app, widgets, shortcuts, and privacy settings. Additionally, there are significant changes in the Photos app, iMessage, accessibility features, and the calculator app. The video below from ThioJoe gives us a look at these new features and changes, let’s dive into the details of these hidden gems.

Battery Settings

With iOS 18, you’ll receive a notification for slow charger usage, helping you identify when your device is charging slower than usual. This feature allows you to switch to a faster charger if needed, ensuring optimal charging speed. Moreover, the charging history now displays instances of slow charger usage, providing you with a comprehensive overview of your charging habits. This information can be valuable in understanding your device’s charging patterns and making necessary adjustments.

Video Recording

iOS 18 introduces several enhancements to the video recording capabilities. You can now pause during recording, allowing you to seamlessly continue without creating multiple clips. This feature is particularly useful when you need to take a brief break or adjust your shot without interrupting the recording process. Additionally, the new video scrubber in the Photos app makes it easier to navigate through your recordings, allowing you to find specific moments quickly. Another notable addition is the ability to loop videos automatically, which is perfect for creating continuous playback for presentations or social media posts.

Wi-Fi Sharing

Sharing your Wi-Fi password with others has become more convenient with iOS 18. You can now generate a QR code that contains your Wi-Fi network credentials. This feature allows you to share your password quickly and securely with friends and family, eliminating the need for manual input. Simply scan the QR code with another device, and it will automatically connect to your Wi-Fi network.

Flashlight Adjustments

For certain iPhone models, iOS 18 introduces the ability to adjust the beam width of the flashlight. This feature provides more control over the light spread, making it adaptable to various situations. Whether you need a focused beam for reading in the dark or a wider spread to illuminate a larger area, you can now customize the flashlight to suit your needs.

App Settings

iOS 18 brings a dedicated Apps section to the settings menu, centralizing the management and configuration of your installed applications. This new section provides a streamlined approach to adjusting app-specific settings, making it easier to customize your app preferences in one convenient location.

Lock Screen Customization

The lock screen gets a fresh coat of paint with iOS 18, offering new customization options. You can now choose from gradient and magic sparkle options for the clock, adding a touch of personality to your lock screen. Additionally, astronomy photos can be set as your lock screen background, bringing the beauty of the cosmos to your device.

Control Center

A notable addition to the control center is the on-screen power button with haptic feedback. This feature provides a tactile response when you power off your device, enhancing the user experience and making it more intuitive.

Phone App

The phone app in iOS 18 introduces T9 dialing, a feature that allows you to find contacts quickly by typing their names using the numeric keypad. This nostalgic addition brings back a beloved feature from the early days of mobile phones. Moreover, you can now search through your recent call history, making it easier to locate past calls and retrieve important information.

Widgets

iOS 18 offers more flexibility in how you organize and access your applications with the ability to convert apps to widgets and vice versa. This feature allows you to create a more personalized home screen layout, placing your frequently used apps or information at your fingertips.

Shortcuts

The shortcuts app receives a significant upgrade in iOS 18 with the inclusion of multiple “If” conditions. This enhancement enables the creation of more complex and customized automation routines, allowing you to set up sophisticated workflows based on various triggers and conditions.

Privacy Settings

iOS 18 prioritizes user privacy with the introduction of a fixed or rotating private Wi-Fi address option. This feature enhances your privacy when connecting to different networks by preventing tracking and ensuring a higher level of security. You can choose to use a fixed private address or have it rotate periodically for added protection.

Photos App

The Photos app in iOS 18 receives several updates to improve organization and editing capabilities. The folder functionality has been enhanced, making it easier to manage and categorize your photos. New filtering options have been added, allowing you to quickly find specific photos based on various criteria. Additionally, utility sections have been introduced to provide quick access to frequently used editing tools. One notable feature is the adaptive option for copying edits from one photo to another, streamlining the editing process and ensuring consistency across your images.

iMessage

iMessage, Apple’s popular messaging platform, gets a boost with iOS 18. You can now use inline stickers to add a fun and expressive touch to your conversations. Moreover, you can send full quality photos without compression, ensuring that your images maintain their original resolution and clarity. Another significant addition is RCS support, which improves interaction with Android phones by allowing rich communication features.

Accessibility Features

iOS 18 introduces new accessibility features to cater to users with different needs. Vocal shortcuts allow you to perform actions or navigate your device using voice commands, providing a hands-free experience. Additionally, vehicle motion cues have been implemented to assist users who may experience motion sickness while using their devices in a moving vehicle.

Calculator App

The calculator app in iOS 18 receives a major overhaul with the addition of several new features. The history button allows you to review your previous calculations, making it easy to refer back to earlier results. The backspace button enables you to correct mistakes quickly without having to start the calculation from scratch. Furthermore, the new convert mode and math notes mode with variable and graph support expand the app’s functionality, making it a more powerful tool for complex calculations and mathematical analysis.

Summary

These enhancements in iOS 18 demonstrate Apple’s commitment to improving user experience across a wide range of functionalities. From battery settings to accessibility features, each update adds depth and utility to the iOS ecosystem, making it more powerful, intuitive, and personalized than ever before. Whether you’re a casual user or a power user, iOS 18 has something to offer, elevating your mobile experience to new heights.

