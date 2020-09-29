Yakuza Like A Dragon launches on Xbox Series X November 10th

Xbox One and those purchasing a new generation Xbox Series X console will be pleased to know that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be available to play from November 10 on the Xbox platform. Unfortunately for PlayStation gamers Yakuza: Like a Dragon will not be available to play until March 2nd 2021, almost four months later.

“Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a role-playing video game developed and published by Sega and offers a departure from previous Yakuza games is the battle system. Instead of the real-time beat ’em up mechanics of previous games, Yakuza: Like a Dragon features turn-based RPG type combat, with a four-person battle team.”

“Unlike typical turn-based RPGs, characters may use nearby surrounding items such as bicycles to attack enemies (if the items are near the enemies) or may kick surrounding items to their target if there is an interactive item in the environment on the way to the enemy, an aspect that returns from the previous Yakuza games.”

Source : Major Nelson

