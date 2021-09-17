XMG APEX Ryzen 9 5900HX GeForce RTX 3070 laptop

XMG has introduced their new laptop range which includes a flagship system powered by a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor supported by GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. The XMG APEX 15 and APEX 17 of the M21 generation for the time being with the currently fastest eight-core mobile processors from AMD.

The XMG APEX 15 and APEX 17 of the M21 laptops are available with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H as well as with the slightly faster Ryzen 9 5900HX from the 54 watt TDP class, as well as with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or RTX 3060 with the RTX 3070: 125 watts plus 15 watts Dynamic Boost 2.0; RTX 3060: 115 watts plus 15 watts Dynamic Boost 2.0).

XMG is simultaneously introducing the XMG FOCUS, a new product series in the entry-level segment. Intel’s Core i7-11800H and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti offer decent gaming performance, while good connectivity and memory round off the overall package. All four new models feature an IPS display with 144 Hz.

“The starting configuration of the XMG APEX 15 (M21) and XMG APEX 17 (M21), which can be freely configured at bestware.com, features AMDs Ryzen 7 5800H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 8 GB DDR4-3200 RAM, a 250 GB Kingston A2000 SSD and a Full HD IPS display running at 144 Hz. Prices are starting from € 1.439 (APEX 15) and € 1.479 (APEX 17) incl. 19% VAT (in some countries different tax rates apply). Upgrades such as to the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (€ 95, expected to be available from mid-November) or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (€ 287) are available for an additional charge. Pre-orders are immediately available, with delivery expected from the beginning of October.”

“Until now, the XMG APEX 15 in the older E20 generation represented uncompromising desktop CPU performance, with processors up to the Ryzen 9 3950X in a laptop. Although XMG is already working on a direct successor under a slightly different name, it is unleashing the XMG APEX 15 and APEX 17 of the M21 generation for the time being with the currently fastest eight-core mobile processors from AMD. The laptops are available with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H as well as with the slightly faster Ryzen 9 5900HX from the 54 watt TDP class, as well as with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or RTX 3060 in the respective maximum TGP configuration (RTX 3070: 125 watts plus 15 watts Dynamic Boost 2.0; RTX 3060: 115 watts plus 15 watts Dynamic Boost 2.0).”

