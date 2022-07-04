RISC-V development laptop introduced by DeepComputing and Xcalibyte

This week DeepComputing and Xcalibyte have started taking preorders for the industry is very first native RISC-V laptop in the form of the ROMA development platform powered by the unannounced quad-core RISC-V processor with a companion NPU/GPU. The RISC-V development laptop features up to 16G LPDDR4/LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of storage. To preorder yours jump over to the official Xcalibyte website by following the link below.

“The ROMA native RISC-V development platform laptop demonstrates the power of collaborative culture and the potential of the RISC-V ecosystem,” said Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International. “This design is a crucial bridge between development boards and RISC-V based business laptops that will be used for day-to-day work. We applaud the contributions of the entire development team that collaborated to achieve this important moment.”

“A Web3-friendly platform with NFT creation and publication plus integrated MetaMask-style wallet, ROMA will create an even more integrated experience with future AR glasses and AI speakers operating entirely on RISC-V software and powered by RISC-V hardware. Companies contributing to ROMA’s development include DeepComputing (engineering), PW (assembly), Xcalibyte (system tuning), ECP (security), XC (crypto), Rexeen (voice), LatticeX Foundation (PoS blockchain, NFT).”

A quad-core RISC-V CPU with free SoC and SOM upgrades

Security enclave processor

A GPU/NPU feature accelerator for video and AI

Up to 16G LPDDR4/LPDDR4X RAM

Up to 256G storage

Supports most Linux variant operating systems

Early access to next-generation laptop and accessory upgrades at generous discounts or for free

“With built-in PoS, NFT, and MetaMask-style wallet, ROMA is born for the Metaverse,” said Yuning Liang, Founder and CEO of Xcalibyte and DeepComputing. “This is the laptop of the future. We will spare no effort to provide the best RISC-V native development experience for developers”

Source : CNX Software : TPU : Xcalibyte

