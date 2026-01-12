xLean TR1 Brings Dual-Form, Human-Intent Cleaning to CES 2026

As CES 2026 approaches, one robotics debut is already standing out for its focus on real-world problems rather than incremental upgrades. xLean has confirmed it will showcase the xLean TR1, marketed under the banner “Reinventing Clean for Real Life.” The TR1 aims to rethink what a cleaning robot can be by combining two machines into one—and teaching it to clean with human intent.

One Machine, Two Forms

The headline feature of the xLean TR1 is its dual-form transformable design. In robot mode, the TR1 functions as an autonomous floor cleaner, navigating through furniture, corners, and tight spaces to handle daily whole-home cleaning. With a one-second switch, however, it converts into a handheld cleaner designed for sudden messes—spilled drinks, pet accidents, or sticky kitchen floors after cooking.

This approach addresses a major gap in today’s robotic cleaners. While robot vacuums are commonly used once or twice a week, most households deal with unexpected spills multiple times per day. By combining robot and handheld modes in a single device, xLean positions the TR1 as a cleaner that covers nearly all everyday floor-cleaning scenarios without reaching for separate tools.

DirectSuction™ for Real Messes

Traditional robot mops rely on pads or rollers that often smear liquids across the floor. The TR1 takes a different route with Dual-Motor DirectSuction™ technology, supported by xLean’s VortexMatrix™ separation system. This setup allows the robot to vacuum up solids and liquids simultaneously, rather than pushing residue around.

During demonstrations, xLean highlights how the TR1 handles heavy mixed messes—such as soda combined with food debris—in a single pass. The rollers are continuously refreshed with flowing clean water and spin at high speed for real-time self-cleaning, helping prevent secondary contamination. For users, that means fewer streaks and far less post-cleaning maintenance.

Self-Evolving Intelligence

What truly differentiates the xLean TR1 is its software. The robot is built around what the company calls Self-Evolving Intelligence, powered by Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF). In handheld mode, the TR1 observes how users clean—how long they focus on certain areas, how aggressively they tackle stains, and what they consider “done.” That information is then applied when the robot operates autonomously.

Over time, the TR1 adapts its cleaning strategy to match each household’s habits. Instead of following fixed routines, it adjusts in real time, applying lighter passes to small messes and deeper cleaning where dirt levels are higher. xLean claims this approach can improve effective cleaning efficiency by around 50 percent compared to traditional programmed robots.

The OMNI Station Advantage

Supporting the robot is xLean’s OMNI Station, designed to reduce user involvement as much as possible. The station features solid-liquid waste separation, a full-path hot-water flush using temperatures up to 60°C, and automatic drying for both the robot and the dock itself. The system can also switch between tank-based operation and direct water refill without requiring additional accessories, making it adaptable to different home setups.

Privacy-First, Smart-Home Ready

The TR1 includes a physical camera privacy shutter—marked by xLean’s “red line” indicator—for users who want full visual privacy. It also uses vision-LiDAR fusion to recognize obstacles, pets, and people, prioritizing safety during operation. For smart-home users, the robot supports Matter and Apple HomeKit, offering a native iOS experience with family sharing and app-based control.

CES 2026 and Beyond

Founded in 2022, xLean Robotics brings together robotics researchers and hardware veterans from companies such as DJI and Roborock. CES 2026 marks a major milestone as the company prepares for a broader global launch, with a Kickstarter campaign expected to follow.

At a show often dominated by incremental updates, the xLean TR1 feels like a genuine rethink of home cleaning robotics. By focusing on real messes, human-like learning, and practical design, xLean is positioning itself as a company to watch as the next generation of household robots takes shape.



