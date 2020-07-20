Xioami Mi 10 Lite 5G launched in South Korea

The Xioami Mi 10 Lite 5G is launching in South Korea and prices for the handset will start at KRW 451,000 which is about $374 at the current exchange rate.

The handset will come with a 6.57 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The device will come with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and three storage optionsm 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

The Xioami Mi 10 Lite 5G will feature a front facing 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there will be a quad camera setup. These will include one 48 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

Source GSM arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals