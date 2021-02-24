Xilinx introduces new Alveo SmartNICs, AI video analytics app and more

Today Xilinx has introduced a new family of Alveo SmartNICs, smart world AI video analytics applications, an accelerated algorithmic trading reference design for sub-microsecond trading, and the Xilinx App Store. The Xilinx Alveo SN1000 is the industry’s first family of composable SmartNICs offering “software-defined hardware acceleration for all function offloads” explains Xilinx.

The SN1000 SmartNICs has been specifically designed to directly offload CPU intensive tasks to optimize networking performance, with an “open architecture that can accelerate a broad range of network functions at line rate”. The Alveo SN1022 SmartNIC will be available to purchase next month during March 2021. Xilinx will showcase these and other accelerated solutions at the Xilinx Adapt: Data Center event taking place March 24-25.

“Data centers are transforming to increase networking bandwidth and optimize for workloads like artificial intelligence and real-time analytics,” said Salil Raje, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Group at Xilinx. “These complex, compute-intensive and constantly-evolving workloads are pushing existing infrastructure to its limits and driving the need for fully composable, software-defined hardware accelerators that provide the adaptability to optimize today’s most demanding applications as well as the flexibility to quickly take on new workloads and protocols, and accelerate them at line rate.”

Source : TPU

