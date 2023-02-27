Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition unveiled at MWC 2023

Xiaomi unveiled their new wireless AR glasses at Mobile World Congress 2023, the Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition.

The new Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass comes with a lens that is designed to let you easily switch between AR and standard modes.

Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition is designed with individual experience in mind. Instead of relying on a wired connection to a host computing device, this device is designed at just 126g and adopts Xiaomi-developed high-speed interconnection buses to achieve high-speed data connection from smartphone to AR glasses. Built on Snapdragon® XR2 Gen 1 Platform and featuring Xiaomi’s proprietary low-latency communication link, these Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform-supported glasses offer a wireless latency of as low as 3ms1 between the smartphone device to the glasses, and a wireless connection with full link latency as low as 50ms2 which is comparable to wired solutions.

The AR glasses feature a lightweight design that incorporates a range of lightweight materials such as magnesium-lithium alloy, carbon fiber parts, and a self-developed silicon-oxygen anode battery. With a weight of just 126g, these glasses are designed to minimize any physical burden on the user. Additionally, through analyzing tens of thousands of head tracking data samples, the glasses have been calibrated with precision, taking into account details such as the center of gravity, leg spacing, angle, nose rest, and other factors that contribute to a superior experience.

You can find out more details about the new Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition over at the Xiaomi website at the link below.

Source mi





