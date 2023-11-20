Xiaomi Redmi Note 13R smartphone unveiled

Xiaomi has launched a new Android smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13R, and the handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 mobile processor it comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

The handset is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED Display with a FullHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and it comes with a range of cameras.

There is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera as well and the handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 13R will launch in China and the device will retail for CNY 1,999 which is about $280 at the current exchange rate, as yet there are no details on whether it is headed to more countries. The handset will be available in a choice of three colors, Black, Blue, and Gold as per the photo above.

Source GSM Arena



