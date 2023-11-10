Xiaomi Redmi 13C smartphone unveiled

Xiaomi has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Xiaomi Redmi 13C and the handset is equipped with a 6.74-inch LCD display that has a 90Hz refresh rate and a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor and there is a choice of three different RAM options, 4GB 6GB, or 8GB, there is also a choice of two storage options 1278GB or 256GB, if you need some extra storage there is also a MicroSD card slot for expansion.

The new Xiaomi Redmi 13C comes with a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the rear of the device and a single camera on the front of the handset. On the front of the device an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for video calls and taking selfies.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera, the device comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging although it only comes bundled with a 10W charger in the box.

The handset will come in a choice of four colors, Glacier White, Clover Green, Navy Blye, and Midnight Black, pricing for the new Xiaomi Redmi 13C smartphone starts at around €115.

source Xiaomi, GSM Arena



