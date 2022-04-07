Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series land on O2

UK mobile carrier O2 has announced that the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series is available on their network in the UK.

This includes the new Redmi Note 11 which is available for £17.20 a month on a 36-month contract and the Remi Note 11 Pro is available for £19.20 on a 36-month contract.

Xiaomi’s partnership with O2 will also see users welcomed into the wider Xiaomi ecosystem, thanks to the earlybird bundle offer which includes the Redmi Buds 3 and Redmi Bud 3 Pro. O2 Customers will benefit from exclusive early access to the Redmi Note 11 Pro on April 7th, one day before the device goes on sale more widely.

With over 250 million Redmi Note devices sold worldwide, Redmi Note series is one of the most popular handsets from the Xiaomi family, offering users flagship features at lower prices. The launch of Redmi Note 11 Series follows a year of dynamic growth for the brand, with Xiaomi becoming the second largest smartphone brand in Europe and the third largest globally[1].

“We are delighted to be working with O2, bringing our hugely popular Redmi Note series to one of the biggest and most respected network operators in the UK.” Commented Jay Frankenberger, Director, Mobile and Consumer Technology. “This is a milestone for our business here in the UK and underlines the strides we’ve made in such a short period of time. We’re excited for O2 customers to try our innovative smartphone and AIOT products and also excited about the longterm prospects of where this partnership will lead.”

You can find out more details about the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series over at the O2 website at the link below.

Source O2

