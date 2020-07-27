Xiaomi Redmi 9 lands in India August 4th

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone was made official back in June, it is already available in China and it is also coming to India, the device will be available on the 4th of August.

The handset will come with a 6.53 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a Helio G80 processor and it has a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage.

Other specifications will include a 5020 mAh battery and fast charging and a range of high end cameras, this will include a front facing 8 megapixel camera for Seflies.

On the rear of the device there is a 13 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

We heard that you wanted a new #Redmi product? 😉 We want you to know that we’re all PRIMED up! An all-new #Redmi smartphone is coming to YOU on 4th August, 2020! Get ready to go #BackToPrime with #Redmi: https://t.co/tkdmaSc2lE RT & help us share this news! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tcg8MqRTEd — Redmi India – #RedmiNote9 is Here! (@RedmiIndia) July 27, 2020

Source GSM Arena

