Xiaomi Redmi 10 smartphone launched in India

Xiaomi is launching a new smartphone in India, the Xiaomi Redmi 10, this is an updated version of the handset that was launched last year.

The new Xiaomi Redmi 10 comes with a 6.7 inch LCD display and the handset has an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, it also comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it comes with two RAM and storage options.

These include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, if you need some extra storage, there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset comes with a 6,000 mAh battery and it also features 18W fast charging, plus a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the back.

On the front of the new Redmi 10 smartphone, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Xiaomi Redmi 10 smartphone will be available in a choice of three colors, Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue. The device will retail for INR 10,999 which is about $145 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

