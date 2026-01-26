Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses Review : Smooth Calls, Clear Audio & 13-Hour Battery Life

What if your everyday glasses could do more than just help you see? Imagine taking calls, listening to music, or even getting notifications, all without pulling out your phone. In this video review, Tech Spurt explains how the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses aim to blend convenience, style, and smart functionality into one lightweight wearable. These glasses promise to keep you connected while making sure you stay aware of your surroundings, thanks to their open-ear audio design and intuitive touch controls. But do they deliver on that promise, or are they just another gadget trying to do too much? Let’s break it down.

From their sleek titanium alloy frame to features like Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and live audio recording, these glasses pack a lot into a surprisingly compact package. You’ll discover how they handle everything from daily wear to hands-free calls, and whether their battery life and sound quality meet real-world demands. But they’re not without limitations, occasional connectivity hiccups and the lack of a built-in camera might leave some users wanting more. Are these smart glasses the future of wearable tech or just a stepping stone? By the end of this hands-on review, you’ll have a clearer picture of whether they’re the right fit for your lifestyle.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses combine wearable technology with open-ear audio, offering Bluetooth connectivity, touch controls, and comfort-focused design, but are better suited for casual users rather than high-performance needs.

Constructed with a lightweight titanium alloy frame, the glasses feature reversible hinges, IP54 water resistance, and three style options, including a Pilot version with UV400 protection, though some users may find the material less premium.

Key features include notification reading, live audio recording, touch-sensitive controls, wear detection, and reliable Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with Google Fast Pair support, though occasional connectivity and control issues may arise.

The glasses deliver adequate audio quality for casual use but lack strong bass and clarity in noisy environments, while the absence of a built-in camera limits their versatility for advanced applications like video recording or augmented reality.

With up to 13 hours of battery life, quick charging, and clear microphone performance with wind noise reduction, the glasses are practical for daily use, though minor battery drain in standby mode and audio lag during video playback are noted drawbacks.

Design and Build

The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses are available in three distinct styles: Titanium, Browline, and Pilot. The Pilot version doubles as sunglasses, offering essential UV400 protection for outdoor use. Constructed with a titanium alloy frame, the glasses are both lightweight and durable, making them a practical choice for daily wear. However, some users may find the material slightly plasticky, which could detract from the premium feel. The inclusion of reversible hinges adds to their robustness, making sure they can withstand regular use.

Comfort is a key focus in the design, allowing for extended wear without causing discomfort. The glasses also feature an IP54 water resistance rating, meaning they can handle light splashes and dust exposure. However, they are not suitable for heavy rain or submersion, which limits their use in more demanding environments. These design elements make the glasses a reliable choice for everyday activities, but they may not meet the needs of users seeking rugged durability.

Setup and Connectivity

Setting up the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses is a straightforward process, assistd by the Xiaomi Glasses app. This app allows you to customize features, manage settings, and optimize the glasses for your preferences. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, the glasses provide a stable and reliable connection, making sure seamless pairing with your devices. The inclusion of Google Fast Pair support further simplifies the process for Android users, allowing quick and hassle-free connectivity.

The glasses maintain a strong connection within a reasonable range, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. These connectivity features enhance the overall user experience, making sure that the glasses integrate smoothly into your daily routine. However, occasional connectivity issues may arise, particularly in environments with high levels of wireless interference.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses Review 2026

Audio Performance

The open-ear audio design of the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses ensures that you can enjoy clear sound while remaining aware of your surroundings. This feature is particularly useful for activities like walking, commuting, or working in shared spaces, where situational awareness is essential. The glasses deliver adequate sound quality for casual listening, making them suitable for music playback, podcasts, and phone calls.

However, the audio performance has its limitations. The bass response is relatively weak, and the overall clarity diminishes in noisy environments, which may disappoint users seeking a more immersive audio experience. A privacy mode is included to reduce sound leakage, but this feature slightly compromises audio quality. While the sound performance is sufficient for everyday use, it may not meet the expectations of audiophiles or those who prioritize high-fidelity audio.

Touch Controls and Wear Detection

The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses feature touch-sensitive controls located on the temples, allowing you to manage various functions with simple gestures. These controls enable you to adjust volume, skip tracks, and answer calls, offering a convenient and intuitive way to interact with the device. The controls are customizable through the app, giving you the flexibility to tailor them to your preferences.

Wear detection technology adds an extra layer of convenience by automatically pausing audio when you remove the glasses and resuming playback when you put them back on. While this feature works well in most cases, some users have overviewed occasional inconsistencies with the touch controls, particularly with press-and-hold gestures. These minor issues may detract from the overall user experience but do not significantly impact the functionality of the glasses.

Features and Functionality

The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses are equipped with several smart features designed to enhance usability and convenience. Key functionalities include:

Notification Reading: The glasses can read notifications aloud, keeping you updated on messages and alerts without needing to check your phone. App-specific customization allows you to prioritize important notifications. However, the voice accent used for notifications may be difficult to understand for some users.

The glasses can read notifications aloud, keeping you updated on messages and alerts without needing to check your phone. App-specific customization allows you to prioritize important notifications. However, the voice accent used for notifications may be difficult to understand for some users. Live Audio Recording: This feature enables you to capture voice notes or record meetings, with approximately three hours of storage available. While this is a useful addition, the process of transferring recordings to your phone can be slow and cumbersome.

One notable omission is the lack of a built-in camera, a feature commonly found in competing smart glasses. This limits the glasses’ appeal for activities such as vlogging, video recording, or augmented reality applications. While the existing features are practical, the absence of a camera may be a drawback for users seeking a more versatile device.

Microphone and Call Quality

The glasses are equipped with four microphones that incorporate wind noise reduction technology, making sure clear voice capture during calls or recordings. This feature is particularly beneficial for outdoor use, where wind and background noise can often interfere with audio clarity. The microphone performance is a standout aspect of the glasses, making them a reliable choice for hands-free communication.

Whether you’re taking calls in a busy environment or recording voice notes on the go, the microphones deliver consistent performance. This makes the glasses a practical option for users who prioritize clear and effective communication in their daily activities.

Battery Life and Charging

The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses offer up to 13 hours of continuous playback on a full charge, providing ample battery life for most users. Quick charging capabilities allow you to gain four hours of use with just 10 minutes of charging, making the glasses convenient for users with busy schedules. A full charge takes approximately one hour, making sure minimal downtime.

However, there is minor battery drain in standby mode, which may require you to recharge the glasses more frequently than expected. Despite this, the overall battery performance is reliable, making the glasses a suitable choice for users who need consistent functionality throughout the day.

Limitations

While the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses offer several strengths, they also have notable limitations that may impact their appeal:

No Built-In Camera: The absence of a camera limits the glasses’ functionality compared to competitors, reducing their versatility for activities like video recording or augmented reality.

The absence of a camera limits the glasses’ functionality compared to competitors, reducing their versatility for activities like video recording or augmented reality. Notification and Voice Assistant Issues: Some users have overviewed occasional lags or inconsistencies with these features, which can detract from the overall user experience.

Some users have overviewed occasional lags or inconsistencies with these features, which can detract from the overall user experience. Audio Lag: Delays during video playback on certain apps have been noted, which may be frustrating for users who frequently watch videos or use streaming services.

These limitations highlight areas where the glasses could be improved to better compete with other smart glasses on the market.

Final Thoughts

The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses are a practical and stylish option for users seeking smart audio glasses with essential features. Their lightweight design, reliable connectivity, and quick charging capabilities make them well-suited for casual, everyday use. However, they lack some advanced features, such as a built-in camera and superior audio quality, which may limit their appeal for users seeking a more versatile or high-performance device. If your priorities include convenience, comfort, and basic functionality, the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses could be a valuable addition to your tech collection.

Media Credit: Tech Spurt



