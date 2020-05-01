Geeky Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite gets official

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi has added another new handset to its Mi Note line up with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

The new Mi Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.47 inch AMOLED display that has a FHD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 6GB or RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel camera, a 5 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera.

The handset comes with a 52609 mAh battery and 30W fast charging, it will be available in a choice of Midnight Black, Glacier White and Nebula Purple and it will start at €349.

