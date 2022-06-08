Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Max 4K streaming box features 64GB of storage

Xiaomi has this week introduced its new 4K media streaming box in the form of the Mi Box 4S Max set-top box equipped with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. Launched in China this week the Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Max is now available to purchase priced at $75 or 499 CNY, although worldwide distribution has not yet been confirmed by Xiaomi.

4K streaming box

Powered by a Amlogic S950X3 ARM offering a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor supported by ARM Mali-G31MP2 graphics. Connectivity is provided by support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth as well as a USB 3.0 Type-A port. Supplied with a remote control the streaming box can be controlled using voice commands and measures just 95 x 95 x 16mm in size.

If you are considering using the Chinese version outside of China in might be worth remembering that it ships with Xiaomi’s Android TV-based software featuring the MIUI user interface and has limited support for popular video streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, explains Brad Linder from Liliputing. So it might be worth waiting for a more global version to be released preloaded with Google’s smart TV operating system supporting all your favourite streaming services.

Source : Liliputing : Mi : APCTV : ITHome

