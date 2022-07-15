Improve your stream workflow with the Razer Stream Controller

Razer and Loupedeck have teamed up to create the Razer Stream Controller powered by Loupedeck software for content creators and streamers to use to control different aspects of their setup. The hardware features 12 haptic switchblade keys the controller provides instant access to dozens of different actions and shortcuts that can be performed by simply tapping a key.

Razer allows you to adjust their haptic feedback depending on the level of response you require. On the edges of the controller are 6 Tactile Analog Dials enabling you to quickly and easily control the levels of your audio, media, and other channels to create the perfect audio mix while you are streaming.

Razer Stream Controller

“Whether you’re a streamer or content creator, let your creativity flow with the Razer Stream Controller. Instantly access any function through its customizable touchscreen, buttons, and dials. Create shortcuts and multi-task with ease so you can focus on engaging the fans and growing your following. Go live, switch scenes, adjust audio, and more. Effortlessly manage your stream with shortcuts for multiple programs—organized through custom layouts and icons for intuitive use.”

“Group commands into dedicated layouts and cycle through them using a dynamic touchscreen with finger swipe control. Enable Dynamic Mode to automatically switch profiles based on the detected app. Get set up instantly with ready-made profiles for streaming, content creation, productivity, and more. Download plugins for essential tools such as Twitch, OBS Studio, Spotify, Razer Key Light Chroma Plugin, Voicemod—your options are endless. Personalize the look of your controller with unique static and animated icons. Choose from over 80+ downloadable, easy-to-set-up icon packs or be inspired to create your own.”

“Partnered With Loupedeck Software – Find all the tools you need on one convenient platform. Create custom actions and take it one step further with macros that perform a string of commands at the touch of a button. Explore the Loupedeck marketplace to download plugins, profiles, and icon packs that best suit your needs.”

Source : Loupedeck : Razer

