Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra land on Vodafone

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra have launched in the UK today and now they are also available from UK mobile carrier Vodafone.

Vodafone are offering the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra on a range of their contracts in the UK with prices starting at £51 a month.

Here are some of the contract options available:

Vodafone Unlimited Max: £51 per month (£9 upfront cost) for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and £75 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. This plan gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology, such as live virtual reality, watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

Vodafone Unlimited: £46 per month (£9 upfront cost) for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and £74 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. This plan offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite: £42 per month (£9 upfront cost) for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and £70 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. This plan offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps and is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more details about both of these new Xiaomi smartphone over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

