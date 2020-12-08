Xiaomi Mi 11 5G gets 3C certification

It looks like the new Xiaomi Mi 11 5G smartphone could be launching soon, the device recently received 3C certification.

The listing has revealed that the handset will come with a 4780 mAh battery and it will support 55W fast charging.

There will also be a Pro version of the handset which will come with a larger 4970 mAh battery, this device is rumored to support 100W fast charging.

The handset is expected to feature a QHD+ display and triple rear cameras, the Pro model is said to come with quad rear cameras. There are no details as yet on the processors storage or RAM for the handsets.

As yet there are no details on when the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Pro smartphones will be announced, as soon as we get more details we will let you know.

Source MyFixGuide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals