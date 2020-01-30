Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specifications leaked

The new Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro smartphones are expected to launch soon and now it looks like we have some specifications on the Pro model.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will come with a 6.4 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2080 x 1080 pixels, the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

The device will come with 16GB of RAM which sounds impressive, this could be one of the first handsets to launch with 16GB of RAM the handset will probably come with up to 512GB of storage.

The handset will also come with a 5250 mAh battery and it will have a range of high end cameras, on the back there will be a quad camera setup with one 108 megapixel camera, a 16 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and a 5 megapixel camera, there are no details on the front camera as yet.

Source Droid Holic

