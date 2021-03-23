Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro gets official

The new Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro smartphones are now official and both handsets come with a 6,67 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Black Shark 4 comes with a Snapdragon 870 and the 4 Pro features a Snapdragon 888 processor, the 4 comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Pro up to 16GB and 512GB of storage.

The Black Shark 4 features a 20 megapixel Selfie camera, 48 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultrawide and 5 megapixel macro camera.

The 4 Pro comes with a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide and 5 megapixel macro camera, there is also a 20 megapixel front camera for video calls and Selfies.

The Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro both feature a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging, the 4 starts at CNY2,499 which is about $383 and the 4 Pro CNY 3,999 which is about $615.

Source GSM Arena

