Xiaomi 13T Series smartphones launched globally

Xiaomi has announced that it is launching it is launching its new Xiaomi 13T Series smartphones globally and the lineup includes the new Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro and pricing starts at €649.

The Xiaomi 13T Series features a 6.67″ CrystalRes Display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2712 x 1220 pixel resolution. Its screen boasts up to 2600nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, offering HDR10+ compatibility, the handsets also include Dolby Atmos-enabled dual speakers for an immersive audio experience.

Responding to the new generation of smartphone users’ passion for creativity, Xiaomi 13T Series brings forth photography at a professional caliber. Both Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T offer a triple camera setup featuring Summicron lenses co-engineered with Leica, including a 50MP wide angle camera with 24mm equivalent focal length and a 7P aspherical lens designed to capture more light supporting high dynamic range shooting, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 50mm equivalent focal length. A 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 15mm equivalent focal length is ideal for taking panoramic shots and capturing stunning landscapes. Powered by 100% DCI-P3, both Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T cameras have wider color range which helps to capture every magical moment with classic Leica quality.

The new Xiaomi 13T starts at €649 and there are two storage versions available, the Xiaomi 13T Pro starts at €799 and there are three two options for this handset, you can find out more details about the new Xiaomi 13T Series smartphones at the link below.

