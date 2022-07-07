Xiaomi 12 Lite specs revealed

It looks like Xiaomi is adding a new smartphone to its lineup as details on the new Xiaomi 12 Lite have been leaked.

The new Xiaomi 12 Lite smartphone has recently been listed in Europe, once in Spain with mobile carrier Orange and also in Romania with retail store Evomag.

The listings have revealed some of the specifications of the handset, it will apparently come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, the exact resolution is not known but it should be Full HD+.

The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7789G mobile processor and it is expected to come with a range of RAM and storage options.

The new Xiaomi 12 Lite smartphone will come with a range of high-end cameras, there will be a single camera on the front and three rear cameras.

The three rear cameras on the handset will include a 108-megapixel wide-angle main camera for photos and videos. There will also be an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel camera.

On the front of the handset, there will be a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for snapping selfies and for video calls. The device will also come with a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

The device is listed in Europe with a retail price of €500, although it will be available from Orange Spain with a contract for €300.

Source Orange, GSM Arena

