Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone launched in India

The new Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone has been launched in India, the handset launched in some countries back in September and now Xiaomi is continuing its global rollout.

As a reminder, the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of built-in storage, it does not feature expandable storage.

The new Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a .67 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a 5,000 mAh battery and also 120W fast charging.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the rear of the device and a single camera on the front. The front camera is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for video calls.

The three rear cameras include a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel camera.

Pricing for the handset starts at INR 39,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model, this is about $535. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB model costs INR 41,999 which are about $565, the top model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, this device costs INR 43,999 which is about $590.

The handset will come in a range of different colors which will include Meteorite Black, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue.

Source GSM Arena

