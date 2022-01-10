Xiaomi 11T Pro headed to India next week

The Xiaomi 11T Pro launched in a number of countries last year and now it is also headed to India, it will be available in India from the 19th of January.

The news was announced on Twitter by Xiaomi, you can see their tweet below, the specifications of the Indian version are expected to be the same.

It takes a revolution to create a powerful smartphone like this.

Introducing # – Xiaomi 11T Pro

Experience the perfect amalgamation of Design & Power on 19.01.2022 The Revolution continues.#HyperchargeRevolution Know more: https://t.co/2syPoOtfsz pic.twitter.com/3MJcrEZzqu — Xiaomi India | #Xiaomi11TPro (@XiaomiIndia) January 10, 2022

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor.

The device comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of built-in storage, it does not feature expandable storage.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a range of high-end cameras there is a single one on the front and three cameras on the back. The three rear cameras include a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel telephoto camera. The device also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 120W fast chaarging.

Source Xiaomi, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals