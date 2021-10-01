Xiaomi 11T Pro now lands on Vodafone

Xiaomi launched their Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone recently and now the handset is available with UK mobile carrier Vodafone.

The new Xiaomi 11T Pro is available on Vodafone for £35 a month in a 36 month device plan with a 24 month contract, this includes a £29 up front payment.

Customers can also claim a Smart Home Bundle if they purchase the device before 14 October 2021 and are eligible for a one-time free screen repair service, at the Xiaomi Authorised Service Centre, within the first 6 months of ownership if they buy the device before 23 October 2021.



The Xiaomi 11T Pro is available with Vodafone EVO, the flexible mobile offering that makes the latest devices easier to afford than ever before. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, as well as choosing the length of their contract – anything from 12 to 36 months at 0% APR. Plus, Vodafone EVO customers can enjoy flexible upgrades, allowing them to upgrade to a new phone from 12 months into their plan, as well as choosing to trade-in their old eligible device to make their next phone more affordable.

You can find out more information about the new Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals