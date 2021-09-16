Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launched

Xiaomi has added another new smartphone to is 11 line up with the launch of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G mobile processor.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is equipped with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of two different storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

The handset also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion and it features a 6.55 inch Super AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The new 11 Lite 5G NE smartphone also comes with a 4250 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging, plus it comes with Android 11 and MIUI 12.

The device has a range of high end cameras, with a single Selfie camera on the front and three cameras on the back. The three rear cameras include a 64 megapixel main camera plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, there is also a 5 megapixel macro camera.

On the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel pinch hole camera which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. The device also features a fingerprint scanner on the side of the handset.

Pricing for the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will start at €369 and it will come in a range of colors including ruffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink and Snowflake White.

Source GSM arena

