XDefiant open beta gameplay starts June 21st

Gamers looking forward to the transition of the new XDefiant game from closed beta to open beta will be pleased to know Ubisoft will be opening the doors on June 21, 2023. The full launch of XDefiant is coming later this summer, when the competition will kick off in earnest with a six-week preseason featuring the full slate of launch content, including 14 maps, five factions, 24 weapons, and more.

Then it will be on to Year 1 and a regular cadence of new content, including four new factions (each with its own unique characters and skills), 12 new weapons, and 12 new maps. Check out the teaser trailer below for a quick overview of what you can expect from the XDefiant game open beta later this month.

“We’re committed to improving the game based on player feedback,” continued Saada. “With that, the goal of this Open Session is to validate some of those key improvements we’ve made (mainly a new netcode and better input lag). With the emphases of this being ‘open’, we want to put our servers to the test and get a read on its stability at a large scale in order to be ready by launch.”

XDefiant open beta

“Watch top player reactions and wild moments from XDefiant’s Closed Beta. Don’t miss XDefiant’s Open Session coming June 21-23rd. Register now at PlayXDefiant.com to get the latest updates and news. For those looking to join the XDefiant Open Session, Saada has one starting tip: “I encourage everyone to try many faction-loadout combinations. Everyone has a different style of play. Exploring these combos will help you find what works for you, as well as help you adapt to each game mode.””

Source : Ubisoft



