Xbox Widgets for Xbox Game Bar on PC introduced by Microsoft

This week Microsoft has introduced a new Xbox Widget feature introduced for the Xbox Game Bar on PC. Starting today, widgets for apps such as XSplit’s Gamecaster and Razer’s Cortex are coming to Xbox Game Bar.

“We’ve seen incredible interest from key leaders in the PC gaming ecosystem and we expect the number of widgets to continue to grow. If you haven’t already, you can join our Insider program here or join the Game Bar flight in the Xbox Insider Hub to get access right away. If you aren’t an Insider – no worries, you can get them in the near future. As a reminder, you can access these new features by pressing the Windows key and the “G” key at the same time – “Win+G”.”

To get started using the new Microsoft Xbox Widgets :

“You need a way to discover and start using your new favorite Game Bar widgets. Enter, the Game Bar Widget Store. In the Game Bar menu, you’ll now see a new entry that will launch the Widget Store right in the Game Bar. From here you can browse and discover new widgets and manage installing and updating your widgets without ever needing to leave the Game Bar.

For more information on the new Xbox Widgets jump over to the official Xbox News website.

Source : Microsoft

