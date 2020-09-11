Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Model unboxing

Yesterday Microsoft officially confirmed pricing and release dates for its new next-generation games consoles in the form of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Announcing that they will be available to pre-order from September 22nd 2020 and will be officially launching on November 10th 2020.

The Xbox Series X will be priced at $499 and Xbox Series S priced at $299 and for the first time Microsoft is also offering an Xbox Series monthly payment plan allowing you to purchase the Xbox Series S from $24.99 a month for 24 months and Xbox Series X from $34.99 a month for 24 months. Both monthly payment bundles include :

– The next-generation Xbox console of your choice

– Over 100 high-quality games to play on console, including next-gen Optimized games

– Over 100 high-quality games to play on PC

– An EA Play membership to play more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games

– And over 100 games to play from the cloud

“Microsoft sent over some models of the upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for unboxing. These are not able to be turned on but are exact physical matches for the eventual retail units.”

Source : Unbox Therapy

