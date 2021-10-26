New Xbox monitors by Phillips offer 4k, 120Hz, HDMI 2.1 input and more

Xbox gamers looking for a new gaming monitor may be interested in the 120Hz Xbox monitors unveiled by Phillips this week as the new 559M1RYV measuring 55″ or 139.7 cm, 329M1RV measuring 31.5″ or 80 cm and the 279M1RV measuring 27″ or 68.5 cm. Phillips has specifically designed the new Philips Momentum range of Xbox monitors for the latest generation of Xbox consoles offering 4K resolutions, 120 Hz refresh rate and the new HDMI 2.1 input, enabling “ultra-clear and ultra-smooth gaming performance” says Phillips. The Philips 329M1RV Xbox monitor and 279M1RV Xbox monitor will be available from November 2021 priced at £899.99 and £719.99 respectively.

Xbox Series X monitor offer 120Hz, 4K and HDMI 2.1

“Philips Momentum monitors deliver Designed for Xbox-validated performance with ultra-clear 4K resolution at a minimum 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR support, VRR (variable refresh rate) for smooth and low latency gaming. The Philips Momentum 329M1RV is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, which delivers a significant improvement over normal SDR displays, producing astonishing brightness, contrast, and colours.

The Philips Momentum 279M1RV is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified with 600 nits peak luminance and an increased colour gamut for a realistic rendering of effects in gaming and movies. This fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance is also ensured by AMD FreeSync Premium for the Philips Momentum 329M1RV.”

“Gaming should have no limits, hence these two monitors are not only the best solution for next-gen consoles, but also for PC gaming: the ideal size of the Philips Momentum 279M1RV gives both console and PC gamers the edge they deserve, making the gameplay more driven and entertaining. The Philips Momentum 279M1RV features a Nano IPS panel, which provides true-to-life colour accuracy across wide viewing angles without colour shift, achieving up to 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut standard.

This makes it a great choice for colour-critical imaging or productivity needs and ensures an exceptional gaming experience. This model also features USB-C (the slim plug-in cable that transfers data while charging). And there’s more: it’s G-SYNC compatible, meaning it syncs the monitor’s refresh rate with the graphic card’s output for a smoother gaming experience, providing beautiful visuals and a serious competitive edge.”

For full specifications and more information on the 4K Xbox monitor range unveiled by Phillips jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Phillips

