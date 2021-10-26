Halo Infinite campaign overview trailer provides a first look

In a few months’ time, the highly anticipated Halo Infinite game will launch on the Xbox Series And Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Windows 11 and 11 PCs. To whet your appetite ahead of its launch, 343 Industries has released a new campaign overview teaser trailer for Halo Infinite providing a look at what you can expect from the storyline, characters and settings.

“The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief campaign yet and a ground-breaking free to play multiplayer experience.” The Halo Infinite game is now available to preorder and is included with the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass and will be available to play from launch.

Halo Infinite campaign overview trailer

“The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of the mysterious Zeta Halo, threatening the survival of humankind. When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief returns to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Here’s a fresh look at the Halo Infinite campaign that introduces players to true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet, launching on December 8 2021.”

“When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the massive scale of the Halo ring. To experience the campaign, purchase Halo Infinite (Campaign). Become a Spartan that’s uniquely your own with a rich and deep player customization system. Earn and discover new cosmetic items simply by playing campaign or multiplayer. Or to obtain even more cosmetic rewards, purchase a Battle Pass that never expires and unlock new content at your own pace.”

To preorder Halo Infinite jump over to the official website by following the links below where it is available to purchase from the official Xbox store and Steam.

Source : 343 : 343 Industries

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals