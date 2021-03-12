Xbox Game Pass welcomes 18 Bethesda games

This week 18 Bethesda games have landed on the Xbox Game Pass, making them available to play on both the Xbox and PC platforms. A full list of the 18 games now available via Xbox Game Pass, thanks to the purchase of ZeniMax Media by Microsoft $7.6 billion. Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief explains a little more about what the acquisition means to gamers and Bethesda games.

“You might be wondering what exactly that means for you as a gamer. Well, as we’ve said in the past, Xbox Game Pass is all about bringing you more great games to discover and play with your friends. Starting tomorrow, we continue that journey and celebrate welcoming Bethesda to Xbox by making 20 of Bethesda’s most iconic and award-winning games – including games from franchises like Dishonored, Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Wolfenstein – available to Xbox Game Pass members. What’s more, 16 of those titles will be available everywhere you play whether it’s PC, console, or mobile devices through the cloud for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. The full list of games is below and we can’t wait to jump in and discover our next favorite game with players from around the world. A handful of these games will also benefit from FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S, and we’ll have more to share on that soon.”

Bethesda games now available via Xbox Game Pass include :

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

Doom (1993)

Doom 2

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Evil Within

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Prey

Rage 2

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Source : Microsoft

