Xbox Free-To-Play Frenzy now on until March 25th

Xbox is hosting a “Free-To-Play Frenzy” event from March 19 to March 25, featuring a celebration of free-to-play games available on the platform. During this period, players can enjoy a variety of games, engage in online battles, and take advantage of discounts and special offers. The event includes a sale with up to 65% off on game add-ons and exclusive Perks for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

Are you an Xbox enthusiast looking for a new adventure? Well, gear up because Xbox has just rolled out an exciting event that you won’t want to miss. For a limited time, from March 19 to March 25, Xbox is inviting you to join in on a “Free-To-Play Frenzy.” This special event is a treasure trove for gamers, offering a slew of popular free-to-play titles along with some sweet deals on game add-ons. And if you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you’re in for an extra treat with exclusive perks just for you.

Xbox Free-To-Play Frenzy 2024

Imagine diving into the adrenaline-pumping world of “Call of Duty: Warzone,” constructing your dream reality in “Roblox,” or embarking on epic quests in “Destiny 2.” These are just a few of the free-to-play games you can enjoy during the event. But the fun doesn’t stop there. You can also snag discounts of up to 65% on various game add-ons, enhancing your gaming experience without breaking the bank.

Now, if you’re part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate club, you’re in luck. The event brings you special perks for fan-favorite games like “Smite” and “Warframe.” To claim these benefits, make sure to visit the Perks gallery on your Xbox or through the Xbox app. Keep in mind that these offers might vary depending on where you are and which games you’re into, so check out what’s available in your region.

The “Free-To-Play Frenzy” is more than just a chance to play games; it’s an opportunity to elevate your entire Xbox experience. Throughout the week, you’ll get updates from Microsoft Editor’s Note, keeping you in the know about the latest game activations and ensuring you don’t miss a beat.

But remember, this event won’t last forever. It’s wrapping up on March 25, so whether you’re a seasoned gamer or just getting started with Xbox, this is the perfect time to explore new games, save on add-ons, and take full advantage of your Ultimate membership. Don’t let this opportunity slip by. Jump into the frenzy and take your gaming to the next level before the event concludes.



