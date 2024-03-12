Xbox 4K Laser gaming projector launched by ViewSonic

ViewSonic has launched the LX700-4K Laser Projector, a projection system tailored specifically for use with Xbox gaming consoles. The projector boasts a native 4K Ultra HD resolution and is equipped with a wealth of features to enhance your gaming experience when used with Microsoft’s Xbox console. It’s a powerhouse that’s been fine-tuned to work flawlessly with your Xbox Series X/S.

The LX700-4K adopts 3rd-generation laser phosphor technology, providing 3,500 ANSI Lumens and up to a 30,000-hour lifespan. It can deliver a screen size of up to 300 inches with vibrant visuals powered by a high native contrast ratio. This projector is designed for Xbox, supporting exclusive Xbox resolution and refresh rate combinations to ensure a seamless gaming experience. With support for 1440p at a 120Hz refresh rate, it strikes the perfect balance between visual quality and fluidity, beloved by gamers. The LX700-4K also offers high installation flexibility, allowing you to easily set up a large screen customized to your preferences.

You’ll find that it connects effortlessly, and the controls are a breeze to use. The 4K Ultra HD resolution is a real eye-opener, making every tiny detail in your games pop with crystal-clear precision. And with a brightness of 3,500 lumens, you won’t have to draw the curtains to see the action clearly, even during the day.

But what about the sound? ViewSonic has got you covered with built-in Harman Kardon speakers. They produce such rich and immersive audio that you might just forget you’re in your living room and not actually in the game. And if you’re someone who loves big screens, you’re in for a treat. This projector can create a display that’s up to 300 inches – that’s like having a movie theater all to yourself, but for gaming.

Xbox Projector

Now, let’s talk about performance. If you’re tired of lag and motion blur ruining your gameplay, the LX700-4K is here to help. It’s been optimized specifically for Xbox, with settings that cater to both 4K and 2K games. The response time is a lightning-fast 4.2 ms, and with a 240 Hz refresh rate, your games will run smoother than ever. It’s like every move you make happens in real-time, with no delays to pull you out of the action.

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Microsoft’s Xbox console :

Setting up this projector is a snap. It comes with handy features like a 1.36x optical zoom and vertical lens shift, which means you have lots of flexibility in where you place it. Plus, keystone adjustments help you get the perfect image alignment. And when it comes to connecting your devices, you’ll find plenty of HDMI 2.0 ports ready to go. One of the best things about the LX700-4K is its durability. With a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours, you can look forward to years of gaming without worrying about replacing your projector. That’s a lot of late-night gaming sessions and multiplayer battles with your friends.

Now, quality like this does come with a price tag. The LX700-4K Laser Projector is expected to be available for around $1,599.99 when it hits the market in April 2024. It’s an investment, sure, but think about the hours of top-notch gaming you’ll get out of it. It’s like upgrading your gaming rig to first class. So, if you’re serious about gaming and want to see your favorite Xbox games in a whole new light, keep an eye out for the LX700-4K Laser Projector. It’s set to bring a premium, cinema-like gaming experience right into your home. And for anyone who loves gaming, that’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals