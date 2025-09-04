XbotGo Unveils Next Generation Falcon, Raises More Than $1 Million in First Two Hours on Kickstarter

Within two hours of Falcon’s Kickstarter debut on September 2, 2025 for an exclusive early access opportunity, eager sports technology enthusiasts pledged more than $1 million to fund the project. The pledges skyrocketed past XbotGo’s humble $5000 goal for Falcon. The result even eclipsed the company’s previous Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $300,000 to develop the widely successful Chameleon model.

XbotGo, the consumer AI brand under Blink Tech, Inc., is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Falcon, the all-in-one AI-powered sports camera engineered for parents, coaches, and athletes who want to capture every game-changing moment — hands-free and hassle-free.

Falcon’s debut as a pre-launch product on Kickstarter gives backers the first look and exclusive early access to a next-generation smart sports camera before it becomes available to the public.

Designed by hardware visionary and soccer dad Dr. David Tan, Falcon offers professional-grade features without complexity or ongoing costs. It’s the most accessible smart sports camera ever built.

“I never believed that advanced technology should only be a luxury for the rich. I believe in the democratization of technology: that innovation is most powerful when it serves the most people.” — Dr. David Tan, Founder of XbotGo

Key Features at a Glance:

Hands-Free Setup with Smart Tracking : Supports 20+ AI tracking modes across sports, including soccer, basketball, hockey, and more.

: Supports 20+ AI tracking modes across sports, including soccer, basketball, hockey, and more. True 4K, No Distortion : Crystal-clear video with zero cropping, powered by a dual-sensor system (Sony IMX678 + GC4663).

: Crystal-clear video with zero cropping, powered by a dual-sensor system (Sony IMX678 + GC4663). No Subscriptions : Full access to AI features, editing tools, and live streaming — with zero monthly fees.

: Full access to AI features, editing tools, and live streaming — with zero monthly fees. Performance Analysis with AI: Tracks players, movements, passes, and scores — perfect for post-game review.

Set Up in Seconds. Film Like a Pro.

With a standard 1/4” mount and one-button operation via the app or physical buttons, Falcon is game-day ready in under a minute — no technical skills required. Whether you’re a parent on the sideline or a coach in the box, you can focus on the game while Falcon does the rest.

Core Hardware Highlights:

6TOPS Pro AI Processor for high-speed, real-time tracking

Sony IMX678 + GC4663 Dual Sensors for distortion-free 4K video

IP55 Dust & Water Resistance for tough outdoor environments

10,000mAh Battery + Up to 1TB Storage for all-day shooting

360° Pan / 180° Tilt with Brushless Motor for smooth motion tracking

Built for Sports. Tailored for Everyone.

Falcon is optimized for over 20 sports, each with custom tracking logic and framing. Its jersey number and body-type recognition algorithms ensure your key player is always in frame — no matter the chaos on the field.

Highlights and Analysis in Real Time

Falcon’s AI automatically detects highlight-worthy moments, edits them into shareable clips, and provides detailed movement and tactical insights — no editing or data science degree required.

Game-Changing Benefits:

Instant Highlight Reels: Auto-edited and ready for IG, Facebook, or YouTube

Live Streaming Built In: Stream directly from the app to Facebook, YouTube, or OBS

No Subscriptions, Ever: Buy once and unlock everything

20GB Free Cloud + 1TB SD Support: Record the whole season stress-free

Real-Time Wireless Monitoring + Scoreboard: Parents and coaches can control everything remotely

Multi-Camera Live Direction: Switch between angles like a pro

High Performance in Heat: Engineered to perform in up to 39.6°C (103.3°F) conditions

Style Meets Function

Falcon is available in dark gray, lime green, and pink, with a premium design that blends a high-contrast display and tactile physical controls — built for performance, styled for real life.

About XbotGo

XbotGo is the consumer AI brand under Blink Tech, Inc., founded by Dr. David Tan —a leading expert in computer vision, a hardware innovator, and above all, a dedicated soccer dad. Driven by the belief that everyone should be able to capture and relive their best sports moments, XbotGo makes pro-level videography easy and accessible for all. With a core team of graduates from globally renowned institutions and experienced veterans from leading tech companies, alongside many highly skilled and experienced engineers, XbotGo brings academic rigor, diverse experiences, and global vision to drive innovation across the world. XbotGo operates in Silicon Valley, Texas, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Suzhou, leveraging global R&D and supply chain advantages to innovate and build efficiently.



