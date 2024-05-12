X30 EDC flashlight and power bank -1,200 Lumens, IP65 Waterproof

If you are searching for a new multifunctional everyday carry gadget that is capable of both illuminating and powering your gadgets you might be interested in the Hadrsion X30. This versatile EDC flashlight doubles as a power bank, making it a must-have for both your daily activities and outdoor adventures. With its impressive array of features and compact design, the Hadrsion X30 is the perfect companion for any situation.

The Hadrsion X30 offers an impressive array of lighting modes to suit any situation. Imagine being able to blast a powerful 1200 lumens with the Turbo Bright Mode, lighting up vast areas or dim trails with ease. Whether you need a low, medium, high, or ultra-high setting, this flashlight provides the flexibility you need for any lighting situation. And if that wasn’t enough, the UV light feature is perfect for detecting counterfeits or analyzing skin issues, making this flashlight more than just a source of light—it’s a tool for your safety and security.

Limited early bird offers are now available for the inventive project from roughly $50 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

But the Hadrsion X30 isn’t just about lighting up your world; it’s also about being prepared for emergencies. With its built-in SOS signal and emergency buzzer, you can rest assured that you have the tools you need to signal for help in critical situations. And with its 2000mAh battery capacity, you can charge your mobile phone or other electronic devices, ensuring that you stay connected even when you’re off the grid. Imagine the peace of mind you’ll have knowing that you’re prepared for anything.

EDC Flashlight & Power Bank

When it comes to convenience and durability, the Hadrsion X30 has you covered. Its 180° rotatable headlamp can be attached to hats, tucked into pockets, or secured to backpack straps for hands-free illumination. Imagine being able to work on your car or tackle any task that requires both hands, all while having a reliable source of light. And with its magnetic base, you can easily attach it to metal surfaces for even more versatility. Plus, its IP65 waterproof rating ensures that it can withstand harsh weather conditions, making it a reliable companion in any environment.

Despite its robust features, the Hadrsion X30 is surprisingly compact and lightweight. You can easily carry it with you wherever you go, attach it to your keychain, or clip it onto your backpack. Imagine having the power of a reliable flashlight and power bank right at your fingertips, without the bulk or weight of traditional devices.

If the Hadrsion X30 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Hadrsion X30 EDC flashlight project browse the promotional video below.

So whether you’re preparing for a night hike, gearing up for a camping trip, or simply seeking a reliable emergency tool, the Hadrsion X30 flashlight and power bank is your go-to gadget. With its impressive lighting modes, emergency features, and durable design, you can trust that this versatile EDC flashlight will be there for you when you need it most. Don’t just light up your path—be prepared for anything with the Hadrsion X30.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the EDC flashlight, jump over to the official Hadrsion X30 crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



