X1501 Pico SoM high-performance system-on-module

A new project soon to be launching on the Crowd Supply website is the X1501 Pico SoM. A tiny SoM with a powerful chip capable of running mainline Linux. Powered by a 32-bit MIPS32r2 RISC processor in the form of the the Ingenic X1501, provided in a compact form factor measuring only 16 x 16 x 2 mm. The X1501 Pico SoM features up to two UARTs, Up to two PWM channels, Serial interfaces such as SPI and I²C, SD/MMC, eMMC and SDIO interfaces, A parallel, CMOS camera interface, A built-in audio codec with stereo-PDMIC input and mono-analog output and Programmable digital I/O using the secondary core.

An extension board is also available making it easy to rapidly prototype your next Internet of things project featuring LoRa, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity; a microSD slot; built-in flash storage; a 1.8”, 160 x 128 LCD touchscreen and a speaker.

“The versatility of this SoM—especially when combined with our evaluation-board and extension-board products—makes it appropriate for a variety of applications. That includes projects such as IoT and home-automation gadgets, flight computers, motor controllers, portable instruments, wireless communication platforms, and educational initiatives. Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional developer, the X1501 Pico SoM provides the flexibility and performance you need to bring your ideas to life.”

“The X1501 Pico SoM GitHub repository contains various design files, including a schematic and PCB files for the evaluation board and a PCB component library for EasyEDA. By the time our campaign goes live, we will also provide a formal PDF datasheet for the SoM, a PCB component library for KiCAD, and a wiki or Readme with instructions on how to use the SoM and the evaluation board. During the course of the campaign, we will also add build scripts and configuration files for the VSCode and CLion IDEs, sample code for the SoM, and hardware examples of projects that utilize the SoM.”

No pricing is currently available for the X1501 Pico SoM but if you would like to be informed when the project launches you can register your details by following the link low to the official Crowd Supply website and project page.

Source : Crowd Supply





