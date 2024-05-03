How to write the perfect AI prompt for anything (video)

Following on from the release earlier this week by Anthropic of its new Claude 3 iOS app and Teams Plan. Matt Wolfe has created a great tutorial video embedded below providing more insight on how you can use the resources made available by Anthropic to write the perfect AI prompt almost anything.

The new Claude 3 iOS app provides a mobile solution and seamless interface to create and access optimized AI prompts from anywhere. One of the standout features of the Claude iOS app is its user-friendly interface, which simplifies the process of creating AI-driven content.

Prompt Writing Resources

Upon exploring the app, users will discover a wealth of resources, including a vast library of pre-optimized prompts tailored to address a wide range of applications. Whether you’re seeking to boost personal productivity or tackle complex business challenges, the Claude Prompt Library provides the example prompts necessary to achieve your goals.

The Claude Prompt Library offers users a massive collection of optimized prompts, carefully designed to synergize with powerful language models like Claude 3 or ChatGPT. Although some prompts that work really well on Claude will not provide the same results when used with OpenAI’s ChatGPT or other similar large language models such as those from Meta in the form of Llama 3. Just be careful that when you’re taking one prompt that works well on one platform to another you check that the responses are as good as they possibly can be before using them in your emails or documents.

How to Write the Perfect prompt

Seamless Integration Across AI Platforms

One of the key strengths of Claude is its ability to seamlessly integrate with various AI technologies. Whether you’re working within Anthropic’s console or leveraging OpenAI’s playground, the app’s prompts can be effortlessly incorporated into your workflow. This versatility allows users to navigate across different digital environments with ease, maximizing productivity and efficiency.

To illustrate the practical utility of Claude, consider the task of creating a newsletter. By selecting the appropriate prompt within the app, users can effortlessly draft content that not only captivates readers but also adheres to best practices in digital communication. Moreover, Claude provides access to an extensive database of AI-related content and a dedicated newsletter that keeps users informed about the latest trends and opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence.

The introduction of Anthropic’s Claude iOS app marks a significant milestone in the AI sector. By providing users with a powerful tool to create optimized prompts and access a wealth of AI-related resources, Claude empowers individuals and businesses alike to unlock new levels of productivity and efficiency.

Seamless syncing with web chats : Pick up where you left off across devices.

: Pick up where you left off across devices. Vision capabilities : Use photos from your library, take new photos, or upload files so you can have real-time image analysis, contextual understanding, and mobile-centric use cases on the go.

: Use photos from your library, take new photos, or upload files so you can have real-time image analysis, contextual understanding, and mobile-centric use cases on the go. Open access: Users across all plans, including Pro and Team, can download the app free of charge.

Whether you’re a developer seeking to streamline your coding process, a content creator looking to engage your audience, or a business professional aiming to harness the power of AI, “Claude” delivers a tailored and innovative experience that will undoubtedly elevate your work to new heights.

Video Credit: Matt Wolfe



