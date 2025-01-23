WRC 2025: Toyota Gazoo Racing Monte Carlo Preview

The 2025 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) season is set to be a year of exhilarating changes and fierce competition, with Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team (TGR-WRT) at the forefront of the action. The season begins with the legendary Rallye Monte-Carlo, renowned for its treacherous weather conditions and demanding asphalt stages. This year, the championship introduces a wealth of exciting updates, including an expanded 14-round calendar that features new destinations such as the Canary Islands, Paraguay, and Saudi Arabia. These additions are expected to present unique challenges and elevate the level of excitement throughout the motorsport season.

Adapting to New Technical and Sporting Regulations

The 2025 season marks a significant shift in the technical landscape of the WRC. Rally1 cars will no longer use plug-in hybrid units, resulting in a decreased minimum weight of 1,180kg and a reduced air restrictor size to maintain an optimal power-to-weight ratio. This change aims to enhance the overall performance and competitiveness of the vehicles. Furthermore, Hankook has been appointed as the sole tyre supplier for the top WRC categories, ensuring a level playing field and consistent tyre performance for all teams.

In addition to the technical updates, the sporting regulations have undergone notable revisions. Points will now be awarded based on overall rally positions, with additional points up for grabs through the Super Sunday classification and the iconic Power Stage. These changes are designed to intensify the battle for the championship and reward consistent performance throughout the season.

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s GR Yaris Rally1 cars have been carefully adapted to comply with the new regulations while maintaining their innovative performance. These vehicles will continue to run on 100% sustainable, fossil-free fuel, showcasing Toyota’s unwavering dedication to eco-friendly innovation in motorsport. Although the rally cars are not available for public purchase, enthusiasts can experience the thrill of owning a piece of motorsport heritage with the GR Yaris road car, which draws inspiration from its rally counterpart. The GR Yaris is available through Toyota dealerships worldwide, with pricing varying by region.

A Formidable Driver Lineup and Rising Stars

TGR-WRT features an impressive driver lineup for the 2025 season, featuring returning champions Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen, alongside the talented duo of Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin. The team also welcomes the legendary Sébastien Ogier, who aims to secure a record-breaking 10th Monte-Carlo victory as part of his partial campaign. Rising star Sami Pajari, the reigning 2024 WRC2 champion, embarks on his first full season in the top category under the TGR-WRT2 banner, while Oliver Solberg and other promising young talents showcase their skills in the GR Yaris Rally2. This diverse and skilled driver lineup ensures intense competition and highlights Toyota Gazoo Racing’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of rally stars.

Embracing New Challenges and Opportunities

The 2025 WRC season offers a wealth of opportunities for motorsport enthusiasts to delve into the intricacies of the sport. From the technical advancements of the Rally1 cars to the strategic challenges posed by new rally locations, there is much to explore and analyze. Fans can also gain insights into Toyota’s broader commitment to sustainability and innovation across its motorsport endeavors, as well as the development of young drivers through initiatives like the TGR-WRT2 program.

As the 2025 season unfolds, rally enthusiasts can expect a year filled with thrilling battles, unexpected twists, and unforgettable moments. With Toyota Gazoo Racing leading the charge, the WRC is poised to deliver an electrifying showcase of skill, determination, and innovative technology. Whether you are a die-hard rally fan or a newcomer to the sport, the 2025 WRC season promises an exhilarating journey that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Source Toyota



