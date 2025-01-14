Toyota Shows Off All-New Urban Cruiser at Brussels Motor Show

Toyota has unveiled its latest innovation in the electric vehicle market: the all-new Urban Cruiser. This compact electric SUV is designed to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly, urban-friendly vehicles in Europe. With its sleek “Urban Tech” design, spacious interior, and advanced technology, the Urban Cruiser is set to redefine what drivers can expect from a compact SUV.

The Urban Cruiser is slightly larger than the Yaris Cross, offering a nimble 5.2-meter turning radius for easy maneuvering in tight city streets. Its interior is surprisingly spacious, thanks to a 2,700 mm wheelbase and a sliding rear seat arrangement that provides legroom comparable to larger D-segment models. The cabin also features a modern, horizontal instrument panel and customizable ambient lighting with 12 color options, creating a premium driving experience. The Urban Cruiser’s exterior design is characterized by clean lines, a bold front grille, and distinctive LED headlights that give it a futuristic and sophisticated look.

Powertrain Options for Every Driver

Built on a dedicated battery-electric platform, the Urban Cruiser offers two battery options to suit different driving needs. The 49-kWh battery delivers 106 kW (144 DIN hp) and is available exclusively in a front-wheel-drive configuration. This option is ideal for city dwellers who prioritize efficiency and maneuverability in their daily commutes. For those seeking more power and versatility, the 61-kWh battery is available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive. The AWD version includes an additional 48 kW motor on the rear axle, providing enhanced performance with features like Downhill Assist Control and Trail and Snow modes for challenging conditions. This makes the Urban Cruiser a capable companion for weekend getaways and light off-road adventures.

The Urban Cruiser’s electric powertrain is not only environmentally friendly but also delivers instant torque and smooth acceleration. The vehicle’s regenerative braking system helps to maximize range by recovering energy during deceleration. Toyota has also implemented advanced battery management technology to ensure optimal performance and longevity of the lithium-ion battery pack.

Advanced Technology and Safety Features

In addition to its impressive powertrain options, the Urban Cruiser is packed with advanced technology and safety features. The vehicle comes standard with a 10.25-inch digital driver display and a 10.1-inch multimedia screen, providing easy access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle information. The infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing seamless smartphone integration.

Safety is a top priority in the Urban Cruiser, with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features. These include a pre-collision system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and lane keep assist. The vehicle also offers optional features such as a 360-degree camera system and blind-spot monitoring for added peace of mind.

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders for the Toyota Urban Cruiser are now open in select markets, with first deliveries expected by late summer 2025. While official pricing details are yet to be announced, Toyota aims to make this compact electric SUV an accessible option for urban drivers seeking a blend of style, performance, and sustainability. Customers can expect competitive pricing, especially given the inclusion of advanced features like the digital driver display, multimedia screen, and premium options such as a JBL sound system and 360-degree camera.

Toyota’s commitment to electrification and sustainable mobility is evident in the Urban Cruiser’s design and technology. As more consumers seek eco-friendly alternatives to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, the Urban Cruiser offers a compelling choice in the growing compact electric SUV segment. With its combination of style, performance, and advanced features, the Urban Cruiser is poised to make a significant impact on the European market and beyond.

Summary

For those interested in Toyota’s broader electric vehicle lineup, the Urban Cruiser is just one of many exciting options. From the compact Yaris Cross to larger electric SUVs and hybrid models, Toyota continues to innovate in the sustainable mobility space. Whether you’re looking for a city-friendly vehicle or something more rugged, Toyota’s range of vehicles offers something for everyone.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Toyota remains at the forefront of innovation, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with electric and hybrid technology. With the introduction of the Urban Cruiser, Toyota demonstrates its commitment to providing drivers with stylish, efficient, and technologically advanced vehicles that meet the demands of modern urban life while contributing to a more sustainable future.

Source Toyota



