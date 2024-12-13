Toyota Urban Cruiser REVEALED! First Look at the All-New SUV

Toyota has unveiled the all-new Urban Cruiser, a compact electric SUV designed to make waves in the growing market for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Built on Toyota’s new dedicated BEV platform, the Urban Cruiser combines innovative technology, bold design, and versatile functionality to cater to modern drivers. With its compact dimensions and authentic SUV character, this model is set to appeal to urban dwellers and adventurers alike.

The Urban Cruiser is part of Toyota’s ambitious electrification strategy, which aims to introduce 15 zero-emission vehicles by 2026. This compact SUV offers a glimpse into the future of sustainable mobility, with its advanced lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology and multiple powertrain options, including front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD). The Urban Cruiser’s dedication to eco-friendly transportation aligns with the growing demand for vehicles that reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a greener future.

Pricing and Availability

While Toyota has yet to announce the official pricing for the Urban Cruiser, it is expected to be competitively positioned within the compact electric SUV segment. The model will be available in multiple configurations, offering flexibility for different budgets and driving preferences. Customers can expect the Urban Cruiser to hit European markets in 2024, with pre-orders likely opening soon. The anticipated release of this innovative electric SUV has generated excitement among automotive enthusiasts and environmentally conscious consumers alike.

Powertrain Options and Features

The Urban Cruiser offers two battery options: a 49 kWh battery for the FWD model with 106 kW (144 DIN hp) output and a 61 kWh battery available for both FWD and AWD versions. The AWD variant delivers up to 135 kW (184 DIN hp), ensuring stable performance on challenging terrains. All models come equipped with energy-saving heat pumps and battery pre-heating systems for optimal performance in colder climates. These features demonstrate Toyota’s commitment to providing efficient and reliable electric vehicles that can adapt to various driving conditions.

Technology and Interior Comfort

Inside, the Urban Cruiser features a spacious and adaptable cabin, thanks to its extended wheelbase and sliding rear seats. The interior features a clean, horizontal design with ambient lighting in 12 colors, creating a modern and comfortable atmosphere. Advanced technology includes a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 10.1-inch multimedia system with cloud-based navigation, and smartphone integration. Safety is a priority, with features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and a 360-degree camera system. These technological advancements and interior comforts elevate the driving experience, making the Urban Cruiser a compelling choice for tech-savvy and safety-conscious consumers.

Specifications

Dimensions: Length 4,285 mm, Width 1,800 mm, Height 1,640 mm, Wheelbase 2,700 mm

Length 4,285 mm, Width 1,800 mm, Height 1,640 mm, Wheelbase 2,700 mm Turning Radius: 5.2 meters

5.2 meters Wheels: 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic covers

18 or 19-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic covers Battery Options: 49 kWh (FWD, 106 kW/144 DIN hp) and 61 kWh (FWD, 128 kW/174 DIN hp; AWD, 135 kW/184 DIN hp)

49 kWh (FWD, 106 kW/144 DIN hp) and 61 kWh (FWD, 128 kW/174 DIN hp; AWD, 135 kW/184 DIN hp) Interior: Sliding rear seats, 40:20:40 split-folding configuration, 12-color ambient lighting

Sliding rear seats, 40:20:40 split-folding configuration, 12-color ambient lighting Technology: 10.25-inch digital driver display, 10.1-inch multimedia system, cloud-based navigation, smartphone integration

10.25-inch digital driver display, 10.1-inch multimedia system, cloud-based navigation, smartphone integration Safety Features: Pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, 360-degree camera

Pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, 360-degree camera Charging: Compatible with Toyota HomeCharge wall box and MyToyota app for charge management

The Urban Cruiser’s impressive specifications showcase its versatility and adaptability. The compact dimensions make it well-suited for navigating urban environments, while the generous wheelbase and sliding rear seats provide ample space for passengers and cargo. The choice of battery options and powertrain configurations allows customers to select the model that best fits their driving needs and preferences. The inclusion of advanced safety features and convenient charging solutions further enhances the Urban Cruiser’s appeal as a practical and reliable electric SUV.

For those interested in Toyota’s electrification journey, the Urban Cruiser is just one piece of the puzzle. Toyota’s lineup also includes plug-in hybrids, full hybrids, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, offering a variety of options for eco-conscious drivers. Whether you’re looking for a compact electric SUV or exploring alternative powertrains, Toyota’s diverse portfolio ensures there’s something for everyone.

Toyota’s commitment to sustainable mobility extends beyond the Urban Cruiser. The company has set ambitious targets to reduce its environmental impact and contribute to a cleaner future. By investing in research and development of advanced battery technologies, optimizing manufacturing processes, and collaborating with partners across industries, Toyota aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and promote a more sustainable transportation ecosystem.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Toyota remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering vehicles that combine innovative technology, exceptional performance, and environmental responsibility. The all-new Urban Cruiser is a testament to Toyota’s vision for the future of mobility, offering a compelling choice for those seeking a versatile, efficient, and stylish compact electric SUV.

Source Toyota



